- Added 100% podium and updated other speedrun podiums.
- Expanded art gallery.
- Fixed bug with protagonist face color in HUD.
- Now Denso at the end of the game already says all his phrases.
- Many fixes and improvements in the Japanese language.
- It is now easier to jump out of Lost Pixels with a single jump.
DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 5 September 2023
Little Update
