DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 5 September 2023

Little Update

  • Added 100% podium and updated other speedrun podiums.
  • Expanded art gallery.
  • Fixed bug with protagonist face color in HUD.
  • Now Denso at the end of the game already says all his phrases.
  • Many fixes and improvements in the Japanese language.
  • It is now easier to jump out of Lost Pixels with a single jump.

