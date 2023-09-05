v0.8.2 beta update: Treasure Rats, Cursed Relics and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12116316 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Treasure Rats

Hunt those rats for their treasure!



Cursed Relics

Get Cursed Relics at the blood altar! They provide great boons, but also debuffs. 6 cursed relics are implemented at first, but more are planned!

Other