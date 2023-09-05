 Skip to content

Witchcraft Survivors update for 5 September 2023

v0.8.2 beta update: Treasure Rats, Cursed Relics and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Treasure Rats
Hunt those rats for their treasure!

Cursed Relics
Get Cursed Relics at the blood altar! They provide great boons, but also debuffs. 6 cursed relics are implemented at first, but more are planned!

Other

  • Redesigned pointers (to bosses, treasure etc.) to make them easier to see
  • Bosses now spawn near the player instead of randomly on the map
  • Cooldown Reduction Calculation was off (too low especially at higher numbers), now it should calculate correctly.
  • Capped Cooldown Reduction at 99%.
  • Traps have a higher radius now, so it is much easier to stay in them. Increased the damage of the traps in return if you try to flee out of them.
  • Added a circle outline overlay in the "Stay in the Circle Mode" that makes the circle outline always visible even if the screen is filled with stuff.
  • Weapon attacks now don't despawn instantly when leaving the screen but stay a while now, that makes it possible to hit enemies offscreen too
  • New "Wave Spawning": Instead of spawning only a few enemies every tick, sometimes enemies spawn in bigger numbers at once (to be expanded in later patches)
  • Balancing (lots of smaller balancing adjustments, especially in gold/xp rates)

