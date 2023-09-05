v0.8.2 beta update: Treasure Rats, Cursed Relics and more!

Treasure Rats
Hunt those rats for their treasure!
Cursed Relics
Get Cursed Relics at the blood altar! They provide great boons, but also debuffs. 6 cursed relics are implemented at first, but more are planned!
Other
- Redesigned pointers (to bosses, treasure etc.) to make them easier to see
- Bosses now spawn near the player instead of randomly on the map
- Cooldown Reduction Calculation was off (too low especially at higher numbers), now it should calculate correctly.
- Capped Cooldown Reduction at 99%.
- Traps have a higher radius now, so it is much easier to stay in them. Increased the damage of the traps in return if you try to flee out of them.
- Added a circle outline overlay in the "Stay in the Circle Mode" that makes the circle outline always visible even if the screen is filled with stuff.
- Weapon attacks now don't despawn instantly when leaving the screen but stay a while now, that makes it possible to hit enemies offscreen too
- New "Wave Spawning": Instead of spawning only a few enemies every tick, sometimes enemies spawn in bigger numbers at once (to be expanded in later patches)
- Balancing (lots of smaller balancing adjustments, especially in gold/xp rates)
