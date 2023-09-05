GHPC Update 20230905

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230905.

This is a regular update, introducing new features, adjustments, and bug fixes.

New content includes a new Instant Action mission, a set of vehicle training missions, icons for tracking which missions have been attempted and completed, and detailed post-mission stats in the AAR mode.

This update comes on the eve of a significant milestone for us: one year in early access! Keep an eye out for a dev log post soon, detailing our thoughts on the game's progress and future plans.

As always, you can get additional info on what's coming to the game in the future using our Discord server and YouTube channel. Links are on the GHPC website.

Changelog

Added a new instant action mission to the North Fields map

Added several new dedicated vehicle training missions in Grafenwoehr Tank Range

Added icons to track which missions are unplayed and which ones have been won, color coded by team

Added mission results summary to AAR mode

Added more stats to mission results summary

Removed mission results summary after campaign missions (replaced by the one in AAR mode)

Added new sound effects for aircraft rocket launches

Added doppler effect to CAS planes

Added decals to Mi-8

Reduced RAM burden of AAR data by discarding unimportant shots rather than saving them

Made map icons and text scale based on zoom level

Set default map position and zoom level to focus on player position

Removed fuel lines from T-55 X-ray model, as these did not do anything and do not represent our standard level of detail

Changed default AAR mode to "shots involving player" instead of "player shots" in order to show the full story with less unwanted data to sort through

Mission category headers will no longer appear in Instant Action lists for categories with no matching missions

Increased BMP-1 and BMP-1P AI aim error

Slightly lowered AI vision range in or through forests

Restored munition loads to some flyover jets (non-CAS flights)

Increased suspension damping on M1 and M1IP

Fixed some weather system settings that were causing frame rate issues on some systems

Fixed weather changing too fast

Fixed an issue that caused RAM usage to climb forever every time a new AAR shot was viewed

Fixed an issue that caused some vehicles to be invisible to enemy AI from some angles (this especially affected the M2 Bradley)

Fixed some fire effects visibly traveling and rotating with thrown turrets

Fixed unit and crew losses no longer being counted after the mission was won or lost

Fixed various small issues in missions (thanks for making detailed reports on Discord and Github!)

Fixed T-55 fuel tanks not being set to volumetric mode, causing them to be OP against HEAT rounds and ATGMs in some cases

Fixed an issue where BTR-60 crew could float in midair in some situations

Fixed an issue where armor from despawned vehicles could remain in play

Fixed PT-76B tracks clipping into the ground

Fixed naming issues on PT-76B

Fixed mission timer starting too early in Rally challenge

Thanks for playing!