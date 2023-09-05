Game Update, Build 0024

New Car: VT9
A new front wheel drive car with a high reving engine, with slightly more power than the Mizuka.
New Game Mode: Tofu Delivery
Confident in driving fast? How about driving smoothly? Challenge yourself in the new tofu delivery game mode!
The name of the game is smooth driving. Each time you jerk your car, the tofu will take damage, and the goal is to deliver the tofu in the best shape possible, while speed is the secondary objective.
A dedicated leaderboard has been introduced for this game mode.
Changes, Improvements and Fixes
- New car parts for: NXR, Kosei and Seichi
- Basic car temperature simulation: Cars will idle at higher rpm when the engine is cold, car performance is not affected.
- First person camera settings: Added adjustable first person and hood camera per car, accessible from the pause menu in game.
- Leveling: The max XP cap per level has now been reduced to 50000 xp
- Restructured main menu options
- Partially optimised car wheel blur and light calculations
- Possible fix for distance calculations causing XP and money gained to be 0
