Game Update, Build 0024

A new front wheel drive car with a high reving engine, with slightly more power than the Mizuka.

New Game Mode: Tofu Delivery



Confident in driving fast? How about driving smoothly? Challenge yourself in the new tofu delivery game mode!

The name of the game is smooth driving. Each time you jerk your car, the tofu will take damage, and the goal is to deliver the tofu in the best shape possible, while speed is the secondary objective.

A dedicated leaderboard has been introduced for this game mode.

Changes, Improvements and Fixes