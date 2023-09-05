-Missing translation added.
-Screen resolution changes have been fixed.
-Damage of some spells has been corrected.
-Card balance has been reworked.
-Alchemy crafting has been redesigned.
-Mob drops have been reworked.
-Maps are now accessible in dungeons and interiors.
-Save loading bug has been fixed.
-Bug allowing items to be purchased from vendors at a low cost has been resolved.
-Maximum village reputation has been removed; only the current reputation is now needed.
Azorius update for 5 September 2023
Patch 05.09.23
-Missing translation added.
