Patch 05.09.23

-Missing translation added.

-Screen resolution changes have been fixed.

-Damage of some spells has been corrected.

-Card balance has been reworked.

-Alchemy crafting has been redesigned.

-Mob drops have been reworked.

-Maps are now accessible in dungeons and interiors.

-Save loading bug has been fixed.

-Bug allowing items to be purchased from vendors at a low cost has been resolved.

-Maximum village reputation has been removed; only the current reputation is now needed.