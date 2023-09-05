This is a hot fix for the world map not showing up. Now you will see the world map when press M.
We also added some more clothing items into the world and fixed some problems with Achievements.
Junk Survivor update for 5 September 2023
Hot Fix - Alpha 1.3.2
This is a hot fix for the world map not showing up. Now you will see the world map when press M.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update