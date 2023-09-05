 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junk Survivor update for 5 September 2023

Hot Fix - Alpha 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12115963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hot fix for the world map not showing up. Now you will see the world map when press M.
We also added some more clothing items into the world and fixed some problems with Achievements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1861631 Depot 1861631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link