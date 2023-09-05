- Fix collisions in the Lobby map
- Reduce Zombies damage 10 -> 1
- Reduce the time helicopter take to join the ground at the end of a game
Passed Out update for 5 September 2023
Fix and improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1986391 Depot 1986391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update