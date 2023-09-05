 Skip to content

The Escape: Together update for 5 September 2023

Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cooldown on character line when opening a closed door/using a wrong key.
  • Removed camera effect on revival.
  • Adjusted Reader panel.

