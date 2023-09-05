Update 0.1.11

ARTIFACT SYSTEM UPGRADE

-Way too many changes to list here, but artifact value has been increased across the board. Artifact stats can also reach higher values, and you will see more stats on high tier artifacts.

-Loot reroll value loss changed from a flat -20% to -5%, -10%, -15%, -20% (max), giving players a better opportunity to find desired artifacts.

CREEPS

-Phaser: damage reduced from 4.0, 4.5, 5.0 6.0, 7.0 to 4.0, 4.25 4.5, 4.75, 5.0

-Brute: damage reduced from 45, 65, 85, 125, 200 to 45, 55, 65, 80, 100

-Sweeper: damage reduced from 5, 6, 8, 10, 15 to 5, 6, 7, 8, 10

-Boomer: damage reduced from 40, 50, 65, 85, 115 to 40, 45, 50, 65, 85

STRUCTURES

Quantum Farm: Final cred per wave upgrade changed from 250 to 275

Quantum Farm: First cred per wave upgrade changed from 15 to 20

Quantum Farm: First pow rate upgrade changed from 1% to 1.5%

Quantum Farm: Explosion damage changed from 500 to 350

Quantum Farm: Explosion range changed from 5 to 4

MAPS

Invert: Increased build space on middle platform.

Invert: Start cred increased from 1150 to 1250

TWEAKS

-Health regeneration on driller can not exceed 50HP per second (fix for invincible driller exploit)

-Simplified DPS readouts

-Mass Upgrade: Hold shift when pushing upgrade buttons to upgrade the same property on as many other turrets as possible.

-Vortex bomb no longer bounces around. It will deploy exactly where you cast it. Vortex artifacts will have similar behaviour (no bouncing).