Overdungeon update for 6 September 2023

Hotfix v1.3.4

Bugfixes

★ Fixed the bug that the game became unoperable when you played a card from "Zoodystopia" while having the boss relic "Claw of the Gluttony"
★ Fixed the bug that the game became unoperable when you obtained crafting resources while playing as other characters than Craftopian
★ Fixed the bug that displayed Kunoichi's "Conveyor Belt" as a reference card for "Conveyor Belt" and "Conveyor Belt x2"
★ Fixed the bug that displayed "FEVER!" instead of "FEVER!+" as the card you could receive from the effect of the card "[馬] Lucky Pony"

Over!

