Version 1.0.1 | Bug Fixes!

Hey! Thanks to everyone who supported the launch, and those who have reached out with any bugs in the game! We got a quick little patch to fix some little issues since the game's launch.

Fixed graphics quality being set to low by default on first boot (haha oops)

Fixed the player respawning back into the tutorial if you fall off the ledge in the intro level after finishing the tutorial

Adjusted game over text to clearly distinguish level count from enemy kill count

Fixed the restart button fading to black and softlocking the game (right now the fade out transition doesn't play when restarting, there will be a fix for this soon)

Fixed Necromancers not adding to your current killstreak

If you encounter any more issues, feel free to tell us in the stickied Bug Reports thread on the Steam Community or itch.io page discussion forums.