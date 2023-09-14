 Skip to content

Strike Force 3 update for 14 September 2023

Strike Force 3 Now Available on Steam!

Strike Force 3 update for 14 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready for heart-pounding action and intense modern warfare like never before, because Strike Force 3 has officially landed on Steam! Dive into the immersive world of elite special operations and high-stakes combat. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to eliminate a ruthless terrorist organization and bring peace to a war-torn region.

Key Features:

  • Engage in an immersive single-player campaign.
  • Utilize a wide arsenal of weapons and gear.
  • Experience realistic environments and stunning graphics.
  • Battle challenging enemy AI that reacts to your tactics.
  • Engage in intense firefights and stealth missions.

Join the Strike Force, and embark on an epic adventure that will test your skills and determination. Are you ready to make a difference?

