Physics Tools

Smaller update compared to the last one, this update adds the Gravity Manipulation Device and the Spatiotemporal Disruptor (read, gravgun and physics grenade but that didnt sound cool enough) to every map!



The Gravity Manipulation Device allows you to pick up any object regardless of size and weight, and manipulate it however you'd like! You can also stack this, so if you pickup an object with a GMD, and then pick up that GMD with another GMD you can make a cool train of them!

The Spatiotemporal Disruptor is a harmless grenade type object which packs infinite uses, utilising its detonator you can send most objects in a large radius flying away with ease (warning, this includes ones self!) for your amusement. Go crazy with dispatching whatever you don't want, whats it going to do, fight back?



I also updated the tutorial for new players, to give them a better idea of what to expect going into Jank Cube.

-Added GMD/SD and detonator with explanation

-Adjusted aesthetics to fit in more with the main menu

-Made some text easier to see, i am still aware of the weird fuzzy text issue introduced by the last update

I also fixed some objects mistakenly being set to be static

-Table in Map 1, not sure when this happened but, it did

-Benches in Map 11 were removed

I recall others but not what they were.

Also likely a large number of other changes that i have again sadly forgotten but they all work to make your experience with JC better!

Thanks again to all my players, remember to suggest anything in my discord and report bugs if you so please.

