Super Catboy update for 5 September 2023

Super Catboy Patch #3 has arrived!

Patch #3 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of Life (QoL)

  • Lives and cat parts are now displayed when the game is paused.
  • Gamepad analogue sticks can now be used in menus by default in addition to dpad.

Critical Bug Fixes

  • Reworked graphics settings, full screen option now works correctly for non-integer resolutions such as 800p or 1440p.
  • Constant analogue stick or mouse input signals from some devices (graphcis tablet, racing wheels, some notebook touchpads) should no longer block normal keyboard and gamepad signals
  • The game will no longer start in a tiny window on a second start if no graphics settings were touched on the first start
  • Enemies can no longer lose interest during a fight scene and walk off the screen, causing a semi-softlock

Localisation Fixes

  • Replaced some incorrect translations (regarding the dash functions) in several languages for the options menu.
  • Spanish localisation now displays the correct ¡ and ¿ characters
  • All keywords in all languages are now capitalised in the options menu.

Minor Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing result screen font in some levels in non-Latin languages
  • Shotgun and minigun now show correct sprite before being picked up
  • Numpad debug keys that allowed manipulation of wind speed removed from snow levels
  • Crawling dogs falling off cliffs now count as kills
  • Can't kill 102% of the enemies in the last level anymore :)
  • Special weapons don't cast a shadow in the air

Level Changes

  • The edge of the planks in the mine cart level is now more visible
  • Corrected order of cat parts in some levels
  • Repositioned cat parts in some levels
  • Fixed some misplaced colliders and visual tiles in several levels.

Other Changes

  • Changes to item drop rates:
  • Smaller enemies can now drop items.
  • Larger enemies have a reduced chance of dropping items.
  • Crates have a higher chance of containing items.

If you haven't seen it in the latest news post, we have created a Community Discord Server, feel free to join and chat with the devs and each other, share fanart or discuss speedrun strategies.

Patch for the MacOS-Version will follow soon.
(Our only team member with a Mac is on vacation right now^^)

