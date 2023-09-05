 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 5 September 2023

0.1.4 Update Notes

Build 12115390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments to the shop interface
The level 1 store is adjusted to refresh two products, and the two products can be refreshed for free after purchasing two products

Payment interface adjustment

Adjustments to the combat interface

Add popup window title background
Add strokes to some fonts

