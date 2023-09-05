Adjustments to the shop interface
The level 1 store is adjusted to refresh two products, and the two products can be refreshed for free after purchasing two products
Payment interface adjustment
Adjustments to the combat interface
Add popup window title background
Add strokes to some fonts
Hero's journey update for 5 September 2023
0.1.4 Update Notes
