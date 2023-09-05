 Skip to content

XENOTILT update for 5 September 2023

Tuesday's patch!

Build 12115375

More fixes are i!

-Spinner Work.
-Achievement Work.
-Failsafe for Olmech Stuck fix.
-Missing String.
-Minor UI Polish.
-Hera Skull graphics glitch fix.

