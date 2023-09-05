- restored "corrosion showers" in "beneath"
- fixed loading save games at the initial section of "beneath"
- fixed cases when the player could get embedded into ground when using smooth locomotion
Tea For God update for 5 September 2023
v 1.0.7 (#357)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
