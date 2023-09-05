 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tea For God update for 5 September 2023

v 1.0.7 (#357)

Share · View all patches · Build 12115368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • restored "corrosion showers" in "beneath"
  • fixed loading save games at the initial section of "beneath"
  • fixed cases when the player could get embedded into ground when using smooth locomotion

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1764401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link