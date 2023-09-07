Update 1.3.1

Apart from the release of the Off-Road DLC, we're also pushing out some improvements to the main game with this update.

Below you find the most important changes:

Gameplay

In mission “Holdup” you can no longer exit the vehicle while driving to the gas station.

The Observation gameplay got an update. Now the distance you must keep to the observed vehicle depends on its speed. This means you need to stay closer on slower speeds and farther away on higher speeds.

Bugfixes

Fixed some positioning errors and visible door interaction points on the red van in mission “Tick-tock”.

Fixed player vehicle teleporting to a garage in the old part of the world after 100% damage instead of choosing one which is nearer in the new world.

Fixed rear lights on the police van not lighting up while driving backwards.

Fixed a potential blocker in mission “Under Surveillance” which could happen after talking to the gapers at the start of the mission.

Fixed missing drivers & number plates in cutscenes at the end of “Roadblock” missions.

Fixed health of enemies not resetting properly after restarting missions of type “Holdups”.

Fixed speedometer HUD not updating if you directly switch from an activated right blinker to the left blinker.

Improvements