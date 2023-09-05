- Adjusted the Portrait and Battle Sprites for the Arcane Knight Class to better fit facial hairs
- Fixed some spelling mistakes
- Some QOL-Updates:
- Hovering over equipment while having a character selected, will also show the current equipped item, making it easier to compare items
- Up to 6 Skills can now be assigned to a hotkey bar. This can be done in the Skills Overview Tab on the Character Page
Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 September 2023
Patch 0.6476
Patchnotes via Steam Community
