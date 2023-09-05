 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 September 2023

Patch 0.6476

Patch 0.6476

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the Portrait and Battle Sprites for the Arcane Knight Class to better fit facial hairs
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes
  • Some QOL-Updates:
  • Hovering over equipment while having a character selected, will also show the current equipped item, making it easier to compare items
  • Up to 6 Skills can now be assigned to a hotkey bar. This can be done in the Skills Overview Tab on the Character Page

