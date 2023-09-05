Update Notes for September 5th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12115220 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 17:46:21 UTC by Wendy

Music

New music tracks have been added into the game, courtesy of our wonderful musician DashingToadie!

Close Distant Relations

Crystaline Tranquility

Everpresent

If Courage Could Save (Opening Theme)

Menu Theme

Risen to Perfection

Searching the Sands

Sneaking Around

Sun-Baked Sandstone

The Finest Valen Silks

The Hardest Part (Epilogue Theme)

Think Back

Tomfoolullaby

Valenight

Intro Cutscene

The Intro animation now has new background music

Epilogue Cutscene

The Epilogue now has new background music

Added Backgrounds

Comfy Room

Character Sprite Changes

Vishara now has adjusted character sprites in the epilogue

Vishara also has changed sprites on the training route

Added CGs

A new "Bad End" Screen has been added

New Endings

A short bad end has been added to the investigation phase

Added/Adjusted Features

-The intro cutscene now doesn't play until after you click "New Game" on the menu screen

The "Dinner with Haloban" section now uses the Comfy Room instead of the study

-The Menu Page now has new music

