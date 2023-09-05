 Skip to content

Fort Valen update for 5 September 2023

Update Notes for September 5th 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Music
New music tracks have been added into the game, courtesy of our wonderful musician DashingToadie!

  • Close Distant Relations
  • Crystaline Tranquility
  • Everpresent
  • If Courage Could Save (Opening Theme)
  • Menu Theme
  • Risen to Perfection
  • Searching the Sands
  • Sneaking Around
  • Sun-Baked Sandstone
  • The Finest Valen Silks
  • The Hardest Part (Epilogue Theme)
  • Think Back
  • Tomfoolullaby
  • Valenight

Intro Cutscene

  • The Intro animation now has new background music

Epilogue Cutscene

  • The Epilogue now has new background music

Added Backgrounds

  • Comfy Room

Character Sprite Changes

  • Vishara now has adjusted character sprites in the epilogue
  • Vishara also has changed sprites on the training route

Added CGs

  • A new "Bad End" Screen has been added

New Endings

  • A short bad end has been added to the investigation phase

Added/Adjusted Features
-The intro cutscene now doesn't play until after you click "New Game" on the menu screen

  • The "Dinner with Haloban" section now uses the Comfy Room instead of the study
    -The Menu Page now has new music

Bug Fixes

  • Various Spelling errors have been corrected (There are probably more, there's a lot of words and one of us is Dyslexic)
  • A bug that had music overlapping has been fixed (Again this will probably happen a couple more times, it's an easy mistake to make in the code)

