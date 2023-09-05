Update Notes for September 5th 2023

Music
New music tracks have been added into the game, courtesy of our wonderful musician DashingToadie!
- Close Distant Relations
- Crystaline Tranquility
- Everpresent
- If Courage Could Save (Opening Theme)
- Menu Theme
- Risen to Perfection
- Searching the Sands
- Sneaking Around
- Sun-Baked Sandstone
- The Finest Valen Silks
- The Hardest Part (Epilogue Theme)
- Think Back
- Tomfoolullaby
- Valenight
Intro Cutscene
- The Intro animation now has new background music
Epilogue Cutscene
- The Epilogue now has new background music
Added Backgrounds
- Comfy Room
Character Sprite Changes
- Vishara now has adjusted character sprites in the epilogue
- Vishara also has changed sprites on the training route
Added CGs
- A new "Bad End" Screen has been added
New Endings
- A short bad end has been added to the investigation phase
Added/Adjusted Features
-The intro cutscene now doesn't play until after you click "New Game" on the menu screen
- The "Dinner with Haloban" section now uses the Comfy Room instead of the study
-The Menu Page now has new music
Bug Fixes
- Various Spelling errors have been corrected (There are probably more, there's a lot of words and one of us is Dyslexic)
- A bug that had music overlapping has been fixed (Again this will probably happen a couple more times, it's an easy mistake to make in the code)
Changed files in this update