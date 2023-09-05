 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 5 September 2023

60hz Physics - Windows Build 560 Hotfix 3

Build 12115160

We raised the physics timestep from the default of 1/50 (PAL region) to 1/60 (NTSC region). Physics and rendering are now in sync with each other on NTSC monitors for a smoother gameplay experience.

