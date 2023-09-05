 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 September 2023

Patch v1.1.1

Patch v1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Mythril fusion:
    -- Combine 4 Mythril to the next rarity in the Forge
    -- To combine, simply click on the Mythril displayed in the Forge
  • Changed enemy scaling after battle 500
  • Adjusted and optimized logic for combat spells
    -- This should improve lag issues in the later stages
    -- Please report any issues you find with the new system
  • Fixed an issue where Artifacts could be duplicated in the Forge
  • Fixed some display issues in the Forge
  • Fixed a bug where rerolling too fast could lead to some issues

