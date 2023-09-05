- Added Mythril fusion:
-- Combine 4 Mythril to the next rarity in the Forge
-- To combine, simply click on the Mythril displayed in the Forge
- Changed enemy scaling after battle 500
- Adjusted and optimized logic for combat spells
-- This should improve lag issues in the later stages
-- Please report any issues you find with the new system
- Fixed an issue where Artifacts could be duplicated in the Forge
- Fixed some display issues in the Forge
- Fixed a bug where rerolling too fast could lead to some issues
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 5 September 2023
Patch v1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
