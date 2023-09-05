Lootun 0.9 Beta Release

Share · View all patches · Build 12115014 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I am pleased to announce that the Beta for the 0.9 Update has now been released! Please find below information on how to access the Beta alongside the 0.9 Changelog.

Beta Information:

The 0.9 Beta is content complete with the exception of the Character Loadout system which will be temporarily disabled while I fix some bugs with the system. You may also experience additional bugs or balance issues during the Beta. I anticipate that the beta will run for around 2 weeks before 0.9 is fully released.

Save Data:

The Beta will make use of your current Save Data and any progress you make during the Beta will be carried forward to the full release. Due to this you will be unable to play the beta and then return to the live version of the game (0.8.0.5) with the same save file. If you intend to play the Beta I strongly recommend that you create a backup of your save data.

Save data can be found at: C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Lootun

Alternatively you can create a backup of your save data in game by using the Export Save button and then importing your save data into a new save slot.

The Lootun Beta also introduces a number of new in game Achievements for the new content. Once 0.9 is fully released these Achievements will be added to Steam and any you have obtained in game will be automatically granted upon loading your save data.

Beta Access:

You can gain access to the Beta through Steam. To do so, locate Lootun in your library -> Right Click -> Properties… -> Betas -> Enter the code “LootunBetaTest” and select the “0.9 Beta Branch” option from the list.

Beta Feedback:

Please leave all Beta related feedback or suggestions on the Beta forum

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1960270/discussions/1/ or in the Beta channel on the Discord: https://discord.gg/KmpBY9g7j6

0.9.0.0 Changelog 05.09.23

General:

The Wrath enchant has been renamed to Fury.

The Dodge Chance Glossary entry now mentions the Dodge Cap.

The Game Mechanics -> Equipment Glossary entry now contains information about Dual Wielding.

Poison stacks now deal their damage over the full duration of the Poison. Poison Damage has been increased to accommodate this change.

New Content:

Added the new Endgame Raids system starting with 10 Raid encounters and 2 difficulty modes.

Raids can be accessed after completing an Agony Mission by upgrading the new Expedition Building.

Added the new Unique Item system starting with 10 Unique Items each with 8 passives.

Added 26 New Divine Items.

Added a new Endgame Craft.

Added a new Endgame Gem.

Balance:

Effects that deal Skill Damage now inherit the Damage and Mastery Bonuses of the Skill that triggered the effect.

Respecing Ascendancy Classes will now retain the Ascendancy Experience should you return the Ascendancy Class later.

Flask of Regeneration now has a base value of 1.5% (was 2%).

Curse of Slowness now grants 100% More Evasion Rating reduction.

Reduced the scaling intensity of the Curse of Slowness and Critical Defence area modifiers.

Faction Skills can now gain Mastery Levels.

The Reroll Nemesis Attributes craft now has a base cost of 500 Soul Orbs (was 1000).

The Randomise Nemesis Attribute Ranks craft now has a base cost of 4000 Rubies (was 10000).

Enchants:

Thrash can now be triggered by casting any Skill.

Sever / Incinerate / Glaciate / Occult and Bane now trigger when casting a Skill that deals the required Damage Type.

Mend now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (was +20%).

Items:

Conduction Plate -> Reworked the Lightning Conductor buff to instead deal 12% Weapon Damage to all targets when using a Skill. (was 20% Weapon Damage every 1 Second).

Pathfinder's Bracers now grant +5% Stun Avoidance (was +10%).

Occult Hood now grants 5% Barrier Multiplier (was 15%).

Dragon Band now grants +10% Healing Effectiveness (was 15%).

Hidden Shroud now grants +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).

Handlers Gloves now grant +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).

Tattered Wings now grant +3% Dodge Chance (was +4%).

Warrior Skills:

Quickslash now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).

Quickslash -> Recurrence now grants a 4% chance per rank to hit 1 additional time (was 2%).

Quickslash -> Execute now instantly kills non boss targets below 20% HP (was 15%).

Quickslash -> Bloodlust is now grant when a Monster is slain.

Cleave now has an Attack Time of 90% (was 100%).

Cleave -> Lethal Blows now grants +1% Double Damage per rank (was +0.8%).

Cleave -> Chilling Blow now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Cleave -> Frenzy now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +4%).

Rend now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 120%).

Rend -> First Blood now grants its Damage bonus the first time a target is hit.

Rend -> Haemorrhage now grants 1% More Damage per Bleed stack up to a max of 4 stacks per rank (was 0.2% More Damage per rank).

Rend -> Increased Duration now grants +3% Weapon Damage per rank (was +6%).

Taunting Blow -> Shared Protection now grants Barrier to 2 random allies (was all allies).

Slam now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 140%).

Slam now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).

Slam -> Overwhelm now additional grants 6% More Damage per rank against targets below 30% HP.

Fire Arrow now has 100% Attack Time (was 120%).

Fire Arrow -> Exploit now additionally grants 6% More Damage per rank to targets above 80% HP.

Fire Arrow -> Burning Arrow now grants 20% chance per rank to Ignite the target for 15% Weapon Damage.

Armour Break now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Armour Break -> Precaution now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Armour Break -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Fracture that increases the intensity of the Armour Reduction effect.

Armour Break -> Thunderstorm now additionally reduces the Weapon Damage of Armour Break by 50%.

Earthquake now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now causes your next Attack to deal More Damage instead of your next Default Attack.

Earthquake -> Unsteady Ground now grants 20% More Damage per rank (was 10%).

Earthquake -> Hotspot now grants 25% Weapon Damage per rank (was 30%).

Earthquake -> Aftershock now grants a 4% chance to strike an additional time (was 2%).

Earthquake -> Critical Prowess now grants +15% Critical Damage (was +10%) per rank for 8 Seconds (was 10).

Dragons Roar now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Dragons Roar now grants 15% More Damage (was 25%).

Dragons Roar -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Furious Roar which grants an additional More Damage bonus.

Dragons Roar -> Faster Attacks now grants 1% More Attack Speed per rank (was +2% Attack Speed).

Ground Slam now has a Cooldown of 30 Seconds (was 60).

Ground Slam -> Rupture now reduces Stunned targets Armour by 20% per rank (was 10%).

Ground Slam -> Stun Duration has been removed and replaced with Upper Hand which causes targets Stunned by Ground Slam to take More Damage.

Ground Slam -> Tactical Advantage now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now reduces the Cooldown of a random active skill instead of only Ground Slam.

Ground Slam -> Fatal Advantage now has a Cooldown reduction of 0.5 Seconds per rank (was 1 Second).

Imposing Cry now has lasts 8 Seconds (was 10) and has a Cooldown of 15 Seconds (was 40).

Imposing Cry -> Unnerve now grants each target 2% Less Attack Speed (was -2% Attack Speed).

Imposing Cry -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Exposure which reduces the targets Armour.

Imposing Cry -> Valor now grants 0.4% of Max HP when hit (was 0.2%).

Defensive Stance now has a duration of 8 Seconds (was 5) and a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Defensive Stance no longer grants a damage penality.

Defensive Stance -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Recovery which restores the casters Max HP.

Defensive Stance -> Impenetrable now grants 6% Less Area Damage Taken per rank (was 4%).

Defensive Stance -> Frigid Block now has a 20% chance to Chill attackers (was 10%) for 5 Seconds (was 10).

Defensive Stance -> Unstoppable Force has been removed and replaced with The Best Defence which grants the caster More Damage during Defensive Stance.

Warrior Ascendancies:

Barbarian -> Unstoppable Bleeding now requires 5 stacks of Bleed (was 15).

Barbarian -> Unstoppable Bleeding now grants 10% More Damage (was 15%).

Ranger Skills:

Quickdraw now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 90%).

Quickdraw -> Careful Draw now additionally deals 6% More Damage per rank to targets below 30% HP.

Quickdraw -> Piercing Chill now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Quickdraw -> Bleedout now grants a 20% chance per rank to apply a Bleed dealing 15% Weapon Damage (was a 20% chance for 12% Weapon Damage per rank).

Quickdraw -> Execute now instantly kills non boss targets below 20% HP (was 15%).

Disable now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 80%).

Disable -> Leverage now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.6%).

Disable -> First Strike now grants 3% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Explosive Blast now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 100%).

Explosive Blast -> now additionally deals 6% More Damage to targets under 30% HP.

Explosive Blast -> Ignite Damage now grants +20% Weapon Damage per rank (was +14%).

Explosive Blast -> Explosive Charge now deals 6% Weapon Damage per rank (was 4%).

Explosive Blast -> Premature Detonation now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 0.2% More Damage per rank for each stack of Explosive Charge).

Poison Sting -> First Strike now trigger the first time you hit a target.

Poison Sting -> Deep Wounds now grants 1% More Damage for each stack of Poison up to 4 stacks per rank (was 0.2% More Damage for each stack per rank).

Barrage now deals 90% Weapon Damage (was 120%).

Barrage now has 100% Attack Time (was 120%).

Barrage -> Overflowing Flames now grants a 25% chance per rank to Ignite the target for 15% Weapon Damage (was a 20% chance to Ignite for 15% Weapon Damage per rank).

Barrage -> Focus Fire now grants 5% More Damage per rank (was 3%).

Snipe now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 130%).

Snipe now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).

Snipe -> Shatter now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Snipe -> Slow and Steady now grants 0.3% More Damage per rank (was 0.2%).

Blade Flurry now deals 150% Weapon Damage (was 200%).

Blade Flurry now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 40).

Blade Flurry -> Potent Assault now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Blade Flurry -> Reinvigorate now grants 0.2 Seconds Cooldown reduction per rank (was 0.3).

Blade Flurry -> Chilling Flurry now grants 8 Seconds of Chill (was 10).

Pin down now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Pin Down -> Opportunistic now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Pin Down -> Faster Bleeding now additional grants +20% Weapon Damage per rank.

Pin Down -> Pinned Down now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Rain of Arrows now deals 200% Weapon Damage (was 250%) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Rain of Arrows -> Exposed Defences now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Rain of Arrows -> Burning Arrows now applies a stack of Ignite that deals 25% Weapon Damage per rank (was 15%).

Rain of Arrows -> Quick Reload now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.4 Seconds per rank (was 1).

Rain of Arrows -> Critical Exploit now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Smokescreen now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Smokescreen now grants +10% Dodge Chance (was +15%).

Smokescreen -> Increased Duration has been removed and replaced with Evasive which increases Evasion Rating.

Crippling Poison now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Crippling Poison -> Press the Advantage now grants 0.1% More Damage per stack (was 0.2%) and lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Vanish now has a Cooldown of 25 Seconds (was 60).

Ranger Ascendancies:

The Assassin bonus has been reworked and applies a stack of Poison dealing 15% Skill Damage over 3 Seconds when dealing damage with a Skill.

Marksman now grants 0.5% More Damage per focus stack (was 0.4%).

Renegade -> Dodging or Evading an Attack will now grant a Stagger stack that deals no Damage.

Renegade -> Each stack of Stagger will now grant 1% Less Damage Taken (was 1.5%).

Renegade -> Rugged Protection now grants 2% Armour per Stagger stack (was 3%).

Renegade -> Survivor now grants +0.5% Healing Effectiveness for each percent of missing HP (was +1%).

Mage Skills:

Frostbolt now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 80%).

Frostbolt -> Shatter now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.6%).

Frostbolt -> Cold Snap now grants 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Arcane Explosion now has 80% Attack Time (was 100%).

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Overload now grants 1% More Damage per rank (was 0.8%).

Arcane Explosion -> Targeted Blast now grants 5% More Damage per Rank (was 4%).

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Debilitation now additional grants 6% More Damage per rank against targets above 80% HP.

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Eruption now grants +1% Double Damage per rank (was +0.8%).

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Blast now grants +30% Weapon Damage (was +50%).

Arcane Explosion -> Arcane Empowerment now grants 5% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Frost Strike -> Party Protection now heals 2 random allies (was all allies).

Chain Lightning now has 80% Attack Time (was 100%).

Chain Lightning now has a base damage penality of -20% per chain (was -30%).

Chain Lightning -> Chain Strength now grants -2% Damage Penalty per chain (was -1%).

Chain Lightning -> Critical Chain now grants +2% Critical Chance per rank for each potential target (was +1%).

Chain Lightning -> Focused Blast now causes Chain Lightning to deal 5% More Damage per rank to the first target hit.

Chain Lightning -> Latent Lightning now causes Chain Lightning to deal 3% More Damage per rank against targets affected by Shock.

Thunderbolt now deals 100% Weapon Damage (was 120%).

Thunderbolt now has 80% Attack Time (was 120%).

Meteor now deals 120% Weapon Damage (was 140%).

Meteor now has 100% Attack Time (was 140%).

Firestorm now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 45).

Firestorm -> Self Sustain now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.4 Seconds per rank (was 1).

Firestorm -> Arcane Strength now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Arcane Torrent now deals 150% Weapon Damage (was 200%).

Arcane Torrent now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 40).

Arcane Torrent -> Self Sustain now grants a Cooldown Reduction of 0.2 Seconds per Rank (was 0.4).

Arcane Torrent -> Frost Torrent now grants 8 Seconds of Chill (was 10).

Arcane Torrent -> Potent Assault now lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Blizzard now deals 200% Weapon Damage (was 250%) and has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Stasis now has a Cooldown of 20 Seconds (was 60).

Stasis now grants 1% Less Attack Speed per stack (was -1% Attack Speed).

Statis -> Strengthened Stasis now grants an additional 0.1% Less Attack Speed per rank (was -0.1% Attack Speed).

Stasis -> Press the Advantage now grants 0.1% More Damage per stack (was 0.2%) and lasts 8 Seconds (was 10).

Frost Nova now has a Cooldown of 30 Seconds (was 60).

Frost Nova -> Freeze Duration has been removed and replaced with Chilblains which causes targets to take More Damage during Stun Immunity.

Frost Nova -> Critical Vulnerability now grants -4% Critical Avoidance per rank (was -1%).

Frost Nova -> Exposure now causes targets Stunned by Frost Nova to take 4% More Damage per rank (was 2%).

Mage Ascendancies:

Vizier -> Your Direct Attacks can now Echo onto the primary target.

Vizier -> Your Area Attacks now have a 30% chance to Echo (was 50%).

Vizier -> Power Generation now grants 1 Power Charge per Skill up to a max of 30 Charges (was 90).

Vizier -> Power Generation now grants 20% More Damage (was 30%).

Vizier -> Power Boost now grants 150% More Damage (was 50%).

Vizier -> Strength in Numbers now grants 10% More Damage (was 15%).

Archmage -> Elemental Blast can now only proc once per Skill Cast.

Archmage -> Elemental Blast now has a 20% chance to proc (was 10%).

Archmage -> Elemental Blast now deals 100% Skill Damage (was 150%).

Archmage -> Elemental Overload now grants 10% More Attack Speed (was 10% More Area Damage).

Archmage ->Elemental Oculus now grants an additional 10% proc chance (was 5%).

Battlemage -> Energy Bulwark now grants 20% More Barrier (was 25%).

Battlemage -> Divine Regeneration now grants a -25% Healing Effectiveness penalty.

Factions Skills:

Druidic Potency now grants +10% Flask Effect (was +15%).

Druidic Restoration now grants +10% Healing Effectiveness (was 20%).

Nature's Blessing now grants +15% Healing Effectiveness (was 30%).

Nature's Blessing now grants 1% of Max HP per Second (was 2%).

Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Strength now grants 8% More Damage (was 10%).

Nature's Blessing -> Nature's Agility now grants 8% More Attack Speed (was 10%).

Explosive Power now deals 25% Weapon Damage per stack (was 50%).

