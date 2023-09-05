Buil 2048: Patch Notes

EA 0.3 The Polishing Patch

A week before EA 0.3 was ready to launch, everything was looking great. And we told ourselves to stop. But then we couldn't help it and tried to fix a handful of bugs through the week, which of course, led to some unexpected things popping up.

Lesson learned - stop while we're ahead! But now we've fixed the fixes as well as added some balancing based on player feedback!

Bug Extermination:

Stuttering / Lag

We patched up a couple spots that were causing some big lag spikes. Things should be running very smoothly now!

Nightclubs

Would open without any drinks, which means no customers arrived. Now the Nightclub requires drinks to open

Fixed that the Coat Check wasn't appearing in BizMan or Econoview

Vehicles

Fixed Wrong SFX for Mersaidi MGA GT, Anselmo AF90, UMC Desert

Fixed "slippery" handling for UMC Nunavut

Fixed issue where vehicles would drive extremely slowly

Fixed Electric Scooters wouldn't respawn until you reload

Fixed warehouse UI allowed players to "enter" (teleport) to the warehouse from anywhere

Misc

Fixed Paper Bags weren't giving any alerts when a cash register was empty

Traffic lights now display properly again, going Green > Yellow > Red > Green

Fixed MarketInsider was not properly showing the Providers / Demands of Hair Care Products

Fixed could enter a building under construction (Installation Firm) by entering through the elevator

Fixed an issue with Blueprints where packed furniture would appear as "undefined"

Added "BusinessType" to Blueprints for better sorting (old blueprints will need to manually add this filter)

Added Standing Digital Scale to Default Supermarket Layouts that included Fruits and Vegetables

Fixed a couple UI Display/Interaction errors

Clarified a few UI text, F1 Help, and Translation errors

Balancing / Clarification:

Wall-Placement Grid:

If you were in the middle of a big room when trying to place something on the wall, nothing was visually indicated, so it looked like nothing was happening. We added a faded-red indication of the item, even when your mouse isn't over a wall, so they players know that placement is active.

Hairdresser:

We started with fairly realistic numbers - 20/30 minutes per average haircut process, so 2-3 customers per hour. However, that led to an extremely high number of Hair Stylists and very low profit margins! Furthermore, players really liked having the options of two chair types, but felt punished that one was "worse".

So here are the new numbers:

Hairdresser Chair / Hairdresser Chair Modern - 5 Customer Capacity

Hairdresser Head Wash - 10 Customer Capacity.

This should cut your required Hair Stylists by nearly half!

Security:

In addition to fixing a couple little bugs, a few things were balanced/clarified:

Jewelry Stores required 3 fully trained Security Guards for maximum coverage. This has been reduced to 2.

Players weren't sure if they needed to have guards when the store was closed, so security now clarifies that the store is closed/secured rather than showing a lower percentage when the guards are gone.

Existing Camera Coverage is now indicated when you place a new camera. This would allow you to see what is already covered when you're placing additional cameras.

The amount of theft has been reduced. Thieves were a little too active.

Security Guards now have Security Vests to make sure you know they mean business!

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone for submitting bug reports to help us get everything in good working condition. Be sure to let us know if you see anything else. But otherwise, we'll see you soon as we begin to tease what is coming next!

~The Hovgaard Games Team

PS - Have you tried pushing this button?