-We've fixed a long-standing overlap issue with Shimazu's model and selected level objects, especially on respawn. We are now confident that this issue has been mitigated.
-We've improved the lighting of the levels across the game.
-We've fixed a game crash that could occur when entering the upgrades menu.
-We've fixed a game crash that could occur when viewing DLC.
-We've made some improvements to Shimazu's model in which he could stick to geometry that wasn't there.
-We've fixed achievements that were appearing for completing a non-matching level.
SHIMAZU update for 5 September 2023
Version 1.4 Revision 04 Patch
