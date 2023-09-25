 Skip to content

Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic update for 25 September 2023

New version 0.8.9.24

0.8.9.21

  • Decreased progression of wear and tear during fires.
  • Fixed issue where students were not attending closed schools.
  • Addressed visual problems with pedestrian crossing lines.
  • Resolved the problem of repairing personal cars at parking lots.
  • Fixed the issue with trains loading waste from aggregate loading stations.
  • Corrected rail CO pathfinding issues related to signal direction.
  • Fixed the problem where cranes occupied the parking station at the reconstruction building, causing traffic congestion.
  • Resolved the issue of trains outside rail DO being joined into trains going to load at rail DO.
  • Fixed the problem where prison buses could be assigned to regular lines via the line menu.
  • Addressed the issue with the vehicle production plant: progress of assembling vehicles was being reset during reconstruction.
  • Fixed issues with trams and single lane roads.
  • Addressed maintenance problems with modded buildings.
  • Improved performance, especially on specific graphics cards (AMD, Nvidia 4000), when placing buildings; reduced instances of low performance.
  • Fixed rust issues for train sets.
  • Corrected animated ramps in mirrored buildings.
  • Adjusted the amount of garbage generated during constructions.
  • Hack fix for crashing issue related to reconstruction of building and struck worker: After the game is loaded from autosave, it should fix itself

0.8.9.22

  • Fixed issue with tram underlay SFX.
  • Modified the formula for allocating prisoners to prisons to accommodate multiple prisons of different sizes.
  • Resolved issue where woodcutting office collapses with vehic0les outside.
  • Fixed issue where trains depart from the custom house without being fully unloaded at low FPS.
  • Addressed the issue where a vehicle with 100% wear and tear blocks building access.
  • Fixed crash caused by specifying which vehicle to unload in the schedule.
  • Resolved issue affecting the quality of flats, even when maintenance is disabled.
  • Fixed crash related to the 'send to depot' command.
  • Fixed crash involving pathfinding and ship maintenance.
  • Resolved issue where waste unloading from trains could result in a small amount of waste being loaded.
  • Fixed issue where train schedule would load empty wagons, which would disappear upon saving and loading.
  • Addressed the issue that prevented setting types of wagons to join in the line setup.
  • When demolishing a building with airplane parking and heliports, they are now instantly detached to avoid crashes.
  • Fixed crash related to waiting stations

0.8.9.24

  • Hot fix of accessible roads not highlighted in case pathfinding error and hovering over magnification icon
  • Fix for default setting for the repair stations in realistic mode

