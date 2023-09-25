New version 0.8.9.24

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
0.8.9.21
- Decreased progression of wear and tear during fires.
- Fixed issue where students were not attending closed schools.
- Addressed visual problems with pedestrian crossing lines.
- Resolved the problem of repairing personal cars at parking lots.
- Fixed the issue with trains loading waste from aggregate loading stations.
- Corrected rail CO pathfinding issues related to signal direction.
- Fixed the problem where cranes occupied the parking station at the reconstruction building, causing traffic congestion.
- Resolved the issue of trains outside rail DO being joined into trains going to load at rail DO.
- Fixed the problem where prison buses could be assigned to regular lines via the line menu.
- Addressed the issue with the vehicle production plant: progress of assembling vehicles was being reset during reconstruction.
- Fixed issues with trams and single lane roads.
- Addressed maintenance problems with modded buildings.
- Improved performance, especially on specific graphics cards (AMD, Nvidia 4000), when placing buildings; reduced instances of low performance.
- Fixed rust issues for train sets.
- Corrected animated ramps in mirrored buildings.
- Adjusted the amount of garbage generated during constructions.
- Hack fix for crashing issue related to reconstruction of building and struck worker: After the game is loaded from autosave, it should fix itself
0.8.9.22
- Fixed issue with tram underlay SFX.
- Modified the formula for allocating prisoners to prisons to accommodate multiple prisons of different sizes.
- Resolved issue where woodcutting office collapses with vehic0les outside.
- Fixed issue where trains depart from the custom house without being fully unloaded at low FPS.
- Addressed the issue where a vehicle with 100% wear and tear blocks building access.
- Fixed crash caused by specifying which vehicle to unload in the schedule.
- Resolved issue affecting the quality of flats, even when maintenance is disabled.
- Fixed crash related to the 'send to depot' command.
- Fixed crash involving pathfinding and ship maintenance.
- Resolved issue where waste unloading from trains could result in a small amount of waste being loaded.
- Fixed issue where train schedule would load empty wagons, which would disappear upon saving and loading.
- Addressed the issue that prevented setting types of wagons to join in the line setup.
- When demolishing a building with airplane parking and heliports, they are now instantly detached to avoid crashes.
- Fixed crash related to waiting stations
0.8.9.24
- Hot fix of accessible roads not highlighted in case pathfinding error and hovering over magnification icon
- Fix for default setting for the repair stations in realistic mode
