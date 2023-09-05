- Adjusted the Portrait and Unit Sprites of the male Arcane Knight Class to better fit facial hair
- Replaced one of the multiple green shades in the color picker with the more common color brown
- Fixed some more spelling mistakes
- Some QOL-Updates:
- Hovering over an equipment will also show your currently equipped item for comparison
- You can assign skills to a hotkey bar, so you can easily select often used skills
Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 September 2023
Patch 0.6476
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update