 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 5 September 2023

Patch 0.6476

Share · View all patches · Build 12114850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted the Portrait and Unit Sprites of the male Arcane Knight Class to better fit facial hair
  • Replaced one of the multiple green shades in the color picker with the more common color brown
  • Fixed some more spelling mistakes
  • Some QOL-Updates:
  • Hovering over an equipment will also show your currently equipped item for comparison
  • You can assign skills to a hotkey bar, so you can easily select often used skills

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link