- Fixed an issue (introduced with caterpillar system), wherein extra caterpillar members are added to the physics engine.
- Improved performance in the RPG Core assembly -- this area is now optimized, leaving the RPG Interfaces assembly as the "final" optimization point.
RPG Architect update for 5 September 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update