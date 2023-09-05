 Skip to content

Escape From Lavender Island update for 5 September 2023

Update notes for 9/5/23

Update notes for 9/5/23

-Fixed the save not working in vape store if you weren't wearing the right mask. It should save no matter what now. Also if it didn't save for you before, you should be able to go back inside.

-Fixed the jumping on statues challenge not replenishing the ship power after jump

-Fixed archeologist achievement (hopefully)

-Fixed issue where people were getting spawned back into the ball game right after finishing it.

-Added random hints etc around town in places where people were getting stuck

Thanks again for letting me know about this stuff and to everyone who has played so far!

