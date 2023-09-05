-
Ghouls buffed by Visitation event will display a blue light around them for easy identification.
-
Ghouls buffed by Visitation will deal more Tunguska Syndrome to the player, but they will also guarantee to drop premium ingredients (especially if you kill them with melee). Visitation = Time for Hunting!
-
Ghouls buffed by Visitation will have a 1000 HP cap if you keep letting Visitations buff them.
-
Fixed a bug where you can't reload your weapon if you were previously stuck on "Switch Weapon" state
-
Fixed a bug with gamepad where you are able to press buttons that are disabled
-
Improved gamepad controls for melee. You should be able to use the Right-Stick to adjust the direction of your character's facing, and attack on the chosen direction
-
You can now use horizontal Dpad to adjust temperature while cooking serum
-
Fixed a bug with character limping after switching from a two-handed melee weapon to a gun
-
Improved more UI visibility
-
Larry will now refuse payment for BBQ ticket if you already bought one
-
Various fixes for gamepad controls
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 September 2023
Update 1.71-6 Patch Notes
