Tunguska: The Visitation update for 5 September 2023

Update 1.71-6 Patch Notes

Update 1.71-6 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Ghouls buffed by Visitation event will display a blue light around them for easy identification.

  • Ghouls buffed by Visitation will deal more Tunguska Syndrome to the player, but they will also guarantee to drop premium ingredients (especially if you kill them with melee). Visitation = Time for Hunting!

  • Ghouls buffed by Visitation will have a 1000 HP cap if you keep letting Visitations buff them.

  • Fixed a bug where you can't reload your weapon if you were previously stuck on "Switch Weapon" state

  • Fixed a bug with gamepad where you are able to press buttons that are disabled

  • Improved gamepad controls for melee. You should be able to use the Right-Stick to adjust the direction of your character's facing, and attack on the chosen direction

  • You can now use horizontal Dpad to adjust temperature while cooking serum

  • Fixed a bug with character limping after switching from a two-handed melee weapon to a gun

  • Improved more UI visibility

  • Larry will now refuse payment for BBQ ticket if you already bought one

  • Various fixes for gamepad controls

