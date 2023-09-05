Update 1.71-6 Patch Notes

Ghouls buffed by Visitation event will display a blue light around them for easy identification.

Ghouls buffed by Visitation will deal more Tunguska Syndrome to the player, but they will also guarantee to drop premium ingredients (especially if you kill them with melee). Visitation = Time for Hunting!

Ghouls buffed by Visitation will have a 1000 HP cap if you keep letting Visitations buff them.

Fixed a bug where you can't reload your weapon if you were previously stuck on "Switch Weapon" state

Fixed a bug with gamepad where you are able to press buttons that are disabled

Improved gamepad controls for melee. You should be able to use the Right-Stick to adjust the direction of your character's facing, and attack on the chosen direction

You can now use horizontal Dpad to adjust temperature while cooking serum

Fixed a bug with character limping after switching from a two-handed melee weapon to a gun

Improved more UI visibility

Larry will now refuse payment for BBQ ticket if you already bought one