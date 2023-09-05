Update to v1.2

Features

Hint System

We added a Hint System so players don't get stuck for too long on a puzzle. It's optional, so if players want to solve things on their own without any help they still can do just that :)

After some amount of time in an area a little questionmark pops up prompting you to press a button. By doing so you get a hint on how to solve the puzzle.

Continue Button

Added a continue button to the menu that loads the latest save game (sorry it wasn't part of the game in the first place D:).

Level Reworks

Reworked Level 10 to 13 a bit to ensure better playability, challenge and fun 😊

Bug Fixes

Audio Trouble & Game Crash

Some people experienced issues with the sound when playing Duru for over two hours at a time. We couldn’t replicate that issue on our machines. We changed how FMOD Events are loaded in in an attempt to fix a memory issue that might cause these problems. We hope it works better for those who had this problem!

Distinguishing Input source in the main menu

Distinguishing between controller & keyboard in the main menu now works properly when first loading up the game.

AI issues

Fixed a Bug with moving platforms causing errors in the grid that Bels Movement is based on. That little monster should annoy you now just in the intended ways.