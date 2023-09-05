Update to v1.2

Features
Hint System
We added a Hint System so players don't get stuck for too long on a puzzle. It's optional, so if players want to solve things on their own without any help they still can do just that :)
After some amount of time in an area a little questionmark pops up prompting you to press a button. By doing so you get a hint on how to solve the puzzle.
Continue Button
Added a continue button to the menu that loads the latest save game (sorry it wasn't part of the game in the first place D:).
Level Reworks
Reworked Level 10 to 13 a bit to ensure better playability, challenge and fun 😊
Bug Fixes
Audio Trouble & Game Crash
Some people experienced issues with the sound when playing Duru for over two hours at a time. We couldn’t replicate that issue on our machines. We changed how FMOD Events are loaded in in an attempt to fix a memory issue that might cause these problems. We hope it works better for those who had this problem!
Distinguishing Input source in the main menu
Distinguishing between controller & keyboard in the main menu now works properly when first loading up the game.
AI issues
Fixed a Bug with moving platforms causing errors in the grid that Bels Movement is based on. That little monster should annoy you now just in the intended ways.
