 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 8 September 2023

Minding the Garden (Sep 8)

Share · View all patches · Build 12114675 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shortened (often removed) a lot of pauses to make the dialogue run smoother
Added tons of new in-game sound effects
Tweaked (mostly toned down) some scene reverbs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131672 Depot 1131672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131673 Depot 1131673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1131674 Depot 1131674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link