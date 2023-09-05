 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Gate update for 5 September 2023

Patch Note v.0863

Share · View all patches · Build 12114629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change List:

  1. Ward and Fortify Runes are now re-worked:
    Ward: Everytime target applies Block, raise its Defense by 1/2/3/4, resets at the end of the turn, lasts 2 turns.
    Fortify: Everytime target applies Block, raise all its Block by 2/4/6/8, resets at the end of the turn, lasts 2 turns.
  2. Augments can now be dismantled into shards in the character menu;
  3. You can now filter upgradeable moves by clicking on the icon at the top of the character screen;
  4. Dismantling and crafting runes will no longer reset the rune panel.
  5. Unequip and switch weapons will no longer affect the move panel.

Fix List:

  1. Fixed the issue where runes won't get updated when they are hidden;
  2. Fixed an issue where Spread rune won't attack the target's neighbor;
  3. Fixed an issue where when you unequip a follower, the top of the character screen won't show.

Thanks for the feedback!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link