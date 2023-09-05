Patch Note v.0863

Change List:
- Ward and Fortify Runes are now re-worked:
Ward: Everytime target applies Block, raise its Defense by 1/2/3/4, resets at the end of the turn, lasts 2 turns.
Fortify: Everytime target applies Block, raise all its Block by 2/4/6/8, resets at the end of the turn, lasts 2 turns.
- Augments can now be dismantled into shards in the character menu;
- You can now filter upgradeable moves by clicking on the icon at the top of the character screen;
- Dismantling and crafting runes will no longer reset the rune panel.
- Unequip and switch weapons will no longer affect the move panel.
Fix List:
- Fixed the issue where runes won't get updated when they are hidden;
- Fixed an issue where Spread rune won't attack the target's neighbor;
- Fixed an issue where when you unequip a follower, the top of the character screen won't show.
Thanks for the feedback!
