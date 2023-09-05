Season 46 is here to Cook!

Welcome to the latest season for Marbles on Stream!

Welcome to Season 46!

The Dusting chamber continues on, you never know what you might see in there.

Streamers:

Race Hud Adjustments

Marble Up tuning

Plinko is now "Bloop's Block Breaker"

Builders:

New Turret for builders

Star shape added

Players:

Daily starting energy - 9

Checkmark - 99 races

Heal 1 energy - 12th race

Tilted:

Tilted Tile Spawning Adjustments

Tilted Collision Updates

Pachinko continues on! Dive in as much or as little as you want for another method of earning cool stuff.

Where will you sit at the end of the Season?

The partnership with CaptainTV and Revenue share system continues on. Visit https://captain.tv/marbles to get more info!

As always keep an eye out for events taking place during the Season, so be sure to pay attention to Discord and Twitter! You can also view out Event Calendar here: https://tinyurl.com/MoSCalendar1

If you are not seeing the update please try shutting down Steam and restarting it. It should process the update then!

We hope to have the mobile app updates for Android (GooglePlay) and the Apple iOS available shortly.

Season 46 will be ending on Friday October 13th, 2023 at 12pm ET

- Now you may be wondering what is Marbles on Stream?

MoS is a stream interactive game designed to involve a Twitch Streamers viewers in a fun Marble racing game. All the viewer needs is to type !play in the respective streamers chat they would like to join. Simple and easy for all.

- Where were we before Steam?

We were tucked away in our little Discord server and that is how it was downloaded before as we developed out the game season by season. If you are interested in joining feel free as we use Discord as our gathering space for the community. Discord.gg/pixelbypixelstudios.

- How to play Marbles on Stream?

Streamers - Download marbles, log in with your Twitch Credentials so the game can connect to your Twitch chat and begin reading typed commands. Play in Game Tracks, Community Tracks, Marble Battle Royale, and Tilted. All modes are viewer implemented so you can involve your viewers in all the game modes and just have fun.

Viewers/Racers - Join any stream on Twitch.tv streaming Marbles on Stream, be sure to greet the streamer, and get involved in their races simply by typing !play in their chat.

- Seasons?? Why?

We introduced seasons in May 2018 and each season brings new content to the game. It also resets the leaderboards and deletes all the community tracks from the global system.

Leaderboard points are global which means it does not matter where you race, you are earning points towards your total. We also delete all the community tracks from our system so each season brings fresh tracks in, and gives the builders the chance to reflect on the votes and possibly make changes to their existing tracks.

Streamers get a unique experience with Marbles. Streamers earn XP by conducting races. We use a very complex mathematical system to calculate how much each race earns them. At the end of the season the Top 3 will have ONE of their emotes added to the game to spawn in marbles for those who use the emote.

Interested in getting involved now?

If you are simply looking to play the game as a racer, check out the Twitch category Marbles on Stream and people are playing Right now! We are always happy to engage with you all. Whether it be on our discord, here on the community hub or out there on the tracks, you will learn we are very passionate and love chatting with you all.

Take care and may the force be with your marbles!

-Pixel by Pixel Studios