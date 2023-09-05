 Skip to content

Touhou: Fading Illusion update for 5 September 2023

Added Chinese translations!

Touhou: Fading Illusion update for 5 September 2023 · Build 12114491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys!
Our team is happy to inform you that support for Traditional and Simplified Chinese has been added to our game! In the coming days, we will make a news post detailing our further development plans and updating the roadmap.

