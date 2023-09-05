Small Patch

- Fixed volume issues.
- Added a "Reset position" button in the pause menu.
- Fixed multiple spots where the player could get stuck.
- Improved camera behaviour when talking to NPC's.
- Player can no longer reach the Mouthwash room before having entered the grinder hole.
