How Fish Is Made update for 5 September 2023

Small Patch

Build 12114461

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed volume issues.
  • Added a "Reset position" button in the pause menu.
  • Fixed multiple spots where the player could get stuck.
  • Improved camera behaviour when talking to NPC's.
  • Player can no longer reach the Mouthwash room before having entered the grinder hole.

