 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

西游幸存者 update for 5 September 2023

Please refer to our games if you have an interest in them

Share · View all patches · Build 12114412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The English translation is currently under development and is expected to be finalized within approximately two weeks. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2450101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link