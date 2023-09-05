The 10.1.0 update has arrived and brings a new Battlepass for you to unlock, a new map, and a host of fixes and improvements to make your experience more enjoyable.
Additions/Changes
- Outerworlds Battle Pass
- Exoplanet Map
- Battle Pass is now leveled up easier
- Search bar added to Inventory menu
- Increased camera rotation range in-game
- Improved bot combat logic
- Improved case reward card
- Fixed Deathrun checkpoint exploits
- Improved player animations
- Slightly increased scope speed on all weapons
- Fixed grenade trails and physics, optimized performance
- Improved Tomahawk, can now be picked up
- Added effects to ammo/health pickup
- Fixed lobby music volume
- Fixed loadouts menu bugs
- Fixed RPG rocket spinning
- Added Speed Modifier value to weapon stats display
- Ammo crate pickups now refresh equipment
- Scavenger Perk replenishes 15% after a kill instead of 10%
- Added barriers to fix out of map glitches on high noon and sandstorm
- Combat Rifle damage increased and iron sight position changed
- Fixed spy pistol red dot rotation
- Fixed Bizon bullet tracers
- Bizon range increased
- Auto Pistol range increased
- Frozen Sniper damage increased
- MP5K damage and range reduced
- MP7 range reduced
- MP40 range reduced
- RPD damage increased and recoil reduced
- M60 recoil reduced
- Tactical SMG range reduced
- TMP range reduced
- Vector range reduced
- G17 damage increased
- Pistol damage increased
