Pixel Strike 3D update for 5 September 2023

10.1.0 Update

10.1.0 Update · Build 12114370 · Last edited 5 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 10.1.0 update has arrived and brings a new Battlepass for you to unlock, a new map, and a host of fixes and improvements to make your experience more enjoyable.

Additions/Changes

  • Outerworlds Battle Pass
  • Exoplanet Map
  • Battle Pass is now leveled up easier
  • Search bar added to Inventory menu
  • Increased camera rotation range in-game
  • Improved bot combat logic
  • Improved case reward card
  • Fixed Deathrun checkpoint exploits
  • Improved player animations
  • Slightly increased scope speed on all weapons
  • Fixed grenade trails and physics, optimized performance
  • Improved Tomahawk, can now be picked up
  • Added effects to ammo/health pickup
  • Fixed lobby music volume
  • Fixed loadouts menu bugs
  • Fixed RPG rocket spinning
  • Added Speed Modifier value to weapon stats display
  • Ammo crate pickups now refresh equipment
  • Scavenger Perk replenishes 15% after a kill instead of 10%
  • Added barriers to fix out of map glitches on high noon and sandstorm
  • Combat Rifle damage increased and iron sight position changed
  • Fixed spy pistol red dot rotation
  • Fixed Bizon bullet tracers
  • Bizon range increased
  • Auto Pistol range increased
  • Frozen Sniper damage increased
  • MP5K damage and range reduced
  • MP7 range reduced
  • MP40 range reduced
  • RPD damage increased and recoil reduced
  • M60 recoil reduced
  • Tactical SMG range reduced
  • TMP range reduced
  • Vector range reduced
  • G17 damage increased
  • Pistol damage increased

