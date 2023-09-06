Hello all,

Patch 1.4.2 is live, with a small handful of big bugs fixed in the area of losing and duplicating Exiles. See the changelist below for details. We are not planning another patch between now and the first of our two content updates, still aiming for October. If some issues arise we’ll take a look at them.

One warning about the next update, version 1.5: this update will have new content and balance adjustments for the solar systems and procedural generation. Because of this and other technical details, when the update is applied any in-progress journeys cannot continue and will have to be restarted.

All progress you've made outside of journeys (game configuration unlocks) are unaffected.

We understand this is not an ideal situation, but due to the nature of procedural generation, the small size of our team, and general technical/scope details, it is unavoidable. We have spent a lot of time behind the scenes exploring and testing alternatives, but ultimately this is the cleanest solution for everyone.

We’ll be reminding folks on the Steam discussion forums and social media about the update going live.

The Changelist

(🌙 = community report)

🌙 Fixed a Exile duplication issue with larger ships

🌙Cannot create an engine in the Vault shipyard if the Vault Reserves are full

🌙 Fixed an issue with Exiles disappearing in certain cases

Prevented entering hibernation while holding an Exile

Prevented an exploit of teleporting Exiles across space

Fixed a minor interface issue with the Exile hotbar

Known Issues

In certain cases, restarting a solar system does not clear a Chronicle entry if you got it in that solar system. A fix for this is ready but for some technical considerations we are waiting to implement it later.

Thank you!

-nic