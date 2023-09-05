UPDATE 06 SEP 2023 - Loudout Screen Changes and Some Out-of-bounds Alert Fixes

- UPDATED: The minimap will show your team as green arrows on the map and the enemy as red. The enemy positions will show when they fire a weapon.
- CHANGED: The loadout screen now shows larger weapons. The man holding the weapons was removed.
- FIXED: The Factory: Some more out-of-bounds areas now have kill zones to prevent roof hopping.
- FIXED: Loadout names are now showing correctly on the selection screen.
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 5 September 2023
