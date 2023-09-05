 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 5 September 2023

UPDATE 06 SEP 2023 - Loudout Screen Changes and Some Out-of-bounds Alert Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12114146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UPDATED: The minimap will show your team as green arrows on the map and the enemy as red. The enemy positions will show when they fire a weapon.
  • CHANGED: The loadout screen now shows larger weapons. The man holding the weapons was removed.
  • FIXED: The Factory: Some more out-of-bounds areas now have kill zones to prevent roof hopping.
  • FIXED: Loadout names are now showing correctly on the selection screen.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2385401 Depot 2385401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link