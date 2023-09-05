Update, Version 20230905

English

############Content################

[Trade]Certain non-dynamically generated weapons/equipment are now considered quality white items so that you can sell them in bulk to merchants.

[Marinas]New Location: North of Marinas

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "North of Marinas" area.

[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "North of Marinas" area.

[Marinas Tourist Beach]The merchant now sells fishing rods.

[North of Marinas]Added tree data.

[North of Marinas]Added some non-hostile pigs.

[North of Marinas]Added a new BGM.

简体中文

############Content################

【交易】部分非动态生成的物品现在也被认为是白色品质的物品，因此可以批量直接贩卖给商人。

【玛丽娜斯】新地点：玛丽娜斯北部

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在玛丽娜斯北部使用。

【钓鱼】加入了玛丽娜斯北部的钓鱼数据。

【玛丽娜斯游客海滩】这里的商人现在也会贩卖钓鱼竿。

【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了树木的数据。

【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了一些非敌意的猪猪。

【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了一个新的背景音乐。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/f00052b7

https://pastelink.net/dyj03j2n