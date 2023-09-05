Update, Version 20230905

English
############Content################
[Trade]Certain non-dynamically generated weapons/equipment are now considered quality white items so that you can sell them in bulk to merchants.
[Marinas]New Location: North of Marinas
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "North of Marinas" area.
[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "North of Marinas" area.
[Marinas Tourist Beach]The merchant now sells fishing rods.
[North of Marinas]Added tree data.
[North of Marinas]Added some non-hostile pigs.
[North of Marinas]Added a new BGM.
简体中文
############Content################
【交易】部分非动态生成的物品现在也被认为是白色品质的物品，因此可以批量直接贩卖给商人。
【玛丽娜斯】新地点：玛丽娜斯北部
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在玛丽娜斯北部使用。
【钓鱼】加入了玛丽娜斯北部的钓鱼数据。
【玛丽娜斯游客海滩】这里的商人现在也会贩卖钓鱼竿。
【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了树木的数据。
【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了一些非敌意的猪猪。
【玛丽娜斯北部】加入了一个新的背景音乐。
Changed files in this update