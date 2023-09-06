 Skip to content

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 6 September 2023

Version 2.0.1 Now Available

Build 12114093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Refinements to player experience for Act II: The Betrayer’s War Expansion campaign
  • Updated art for some named bosses
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

