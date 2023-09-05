 Skip to content

The Wreck update for 5 September 2023

Fixed a bug for Simplified Chinese on Mac

Build 12113974

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug on the Mac version of the game: it was impossible to select the Simplified Chinese localization. It should now work. Thanks for your patience!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1687962 Depot 1687962
  • Loading history…
