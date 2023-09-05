Updating to Build 7 - Rocketry

Hello Everyone,

First off, I've decided to shift the focus back to be more tycoon.

There was a variety of elements from idle games that I was using just because they are expected of idle games, not because they work for the game. As such, a bunch of things have been changed around, chief among them being removal of Quanta. The speed controls are now just always available.

The next very big thing is an engine upgrade and implementation of ECS. The backend of the game has essentially been re-written. I'll be moving forward with more optimizations in further updates, there's still more stuff that can be turned to ECS to better performance gains.

The newly added mechanics are the orbital layer, and with it launch pads and satellites. These provide boosts to all sites on the same planet, giving a longer term investment. With that comes the new Tier One tech tree, which has harder to get data, but powerful upgrades around the orbital layer.

TL;DR: Game has been shifted back more towards tycoon, with elements and design in place for those that want a more idle experience. Orbital layer, rockets and sats are in. There is a Large amount of backend changes in this build, so please post on steam discussions or our discord if you find any bugs, or issues/systems that might've been missed or badly balanced

Now, on to the main show:

(Hard Reset is Recommended due to backend changes)

New Features

Upgraded to Unity 2022.3 and ECS

ECS implementation gives Major performance gains

Added Orbital Layer, Launch Pads, and Satellites

Added a new Tier One Tech tree, and a new type of Data

Added Warping to Other Planets

Vessel Modules, ship upgrades that move with you from planet to planet

Added Way more tutorials to help explain game mechanics as they come up

Added multi-build setting and more mouse controls

Data novelty mechanic

Changes

Field Station:

Reduced cost and cost creep

No longer produces data, just researches tiles

Researched tiles are needed for the new data type

No longer has infinite range, only researches adjacent tiles

Survey Hub:

Charge limit is now dependent on distance to nearest unexplored tile

This means the survey hub will charge slower the further it gets from unexplored tiles

Added a new tech to make cooldown be divided by number of volatiles processors on site

Rebalanced charge and cooldown for the above changes

Survey Hubs should be faster overall, but too significantly reduced if left idle

Changed the build menu to use icons instead of building names

Building names will show up at the bottom of the menu when a building is selected

Changes to Tech Tree:

The tech tree now uses tooltips for easier readability as all zoom levels

The tech tree now has colors to indicate if a node can be researched, and if there is enough data available to research it

Bug Fixes

Fixed clusters being able to overlap

Fixed clusters sometimes highlighting incorrect tiles

Fixed cluster borders not properly recoloring for adjacency

Backend changes fixed a number of issues

A number of small fixes that I forgot to write down to put here X)

OOMM Interactive Discord: https://discord.gg/TnGm72hCAs

OOMM Interactive Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/oomminteractive