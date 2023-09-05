HoT Update 2023-09-05

Hello Adventurers!

After last week’s update many players expressed their discontent with the changes we’ve introduced and with some of the new content we’ve added. We’ve gone through many forum posts, collected your feedback, and took a closer look at the current state of the game. We realize there are many other players who enjoy the new update, but it is clear to us that we need to readjust a lot of things in order to make the game fun again for those who aren’t happy with the changes.

To achieve this we want to take a more careful approach. Our plan is to release several patches in smaller increments and keep in touch with the community to make sure that our direction aligns with your expectations. We will try to keep the time between the next couple of smaller updates short and react to your feedback in between.

The most common complaint was the increased difficulty, especially in the new stage, Frozen Depths. In order to relieve some of the frustration, we’ve reduced enemy health and damage values for a less punishing experience. The difficulty in the other stages hasn’t changed much since the previous (non-beta) update, but we noticed a couple of outlier values that needed some tweaking, so there have been minor changes as well (specifically too high projectile damage values e.g. in Ember Grounds).

We’ve also added two new QoL features. You can rebind keyboard keys for movement and aim actions in the settings menu. If you struggle with visibility due to too many ability effects on the screen, you can now set the opacity of ability effects as well.

Change Log | 2023-09-05

Settings added configurable keyboard bindings added opacity setting for player ability effects

Difficulties of Ember Grounds and Forgotten Viaduct reduced damage dealt by enemies with special movement patterns or high movement speed reduced damage from enemy projectiles

Frozen Depths Difficulty reduced damage dealt by regular enemies reduced health of regular enemies increased enemy spawn count for regular enemies reduced agony decrease rate on each enemy, since monsters take longer to reach the player's screen edge on Frozen Depths

Frozen Depth Bosses reduced trigger distance for ranged attacks to avoid player getting off-screened made projectile based attack patterns of bosses less frustrating slower movement less dense patterns smaller damage areas increased size of hit areas (the ones that receive damage, not the ones that deal damage) Bugfixes fixed a bug that caused frost effects to trigger every frame forever once their timer has run out



What's Next?

This is just the first of several small updates. We are aware that there’s still a lack of transparency for instance regarding character stats. We also know that in some areas the visibility should be improved and some content still needs some balancing. This is a preview list of things we want to address in the upcoming updates:

adjust Beast Huntress and Hound AI

improve information on character stats

adjust Spirit Warrior ability

address various bugs, typos, and missing assets

improve enemy projectile visibility in Frozen Depths

fix bugs in agony champions

Keep in mind that this list is incomplete and there are many other things in our backlog we want to improve. We hope we can restore the game to a state that all of you will find enjoyable within the coming days and weeks.

Take Care! 🥕

Chasing Carrots