Full Release Announcement

Crimson Tactics: The Rise of The White Banner is out now on Full Release. Please check out the launch trailer:

Full Release Content

Over the Early Access Period, the game went through major revisions and polishes, and the story was expanded and made complete. We are launching the full game with the following content:

40 Hour+ Story Campaign.

15+ Playable Classes.

3+ Playable Mounts.

50+ Playable Levels.

Early Access Feedback and Changes

Early Access was essentially released as Feature Complete. That said, it was instrumental in polishing and tweaking the game. The following things were changed and tweaked based on Early Access Feedback:

RNG was severely tweaked and fixed.

Game Speed was significantly increased. The current 3x speed is as fast as the backend system will allow the game to go.

Prologue was made skippable.

Classes were balanced and tweaked.

A lot of small UI fixes.

Controller and Steam Deck support was introduced.

Tweaks to the various AI profiles.

Rogue AI was reworked to Pilfer more stuff.

Ability to name generic units was introduced.

Autosave before battle puts you back on the world map.

Re-balanced and Tweaked the Crafting System.

Experience and SP Systems were re-balanced and tweaked for both units and mounts.

Automatic Difficulty System was balanced and smoothened.

Weather and Lightning Systems were tweaked.

Moreover, we fixed each and every single bug that was reported by the Early Access players both in the Steam Forums and in our Discord Server.

Post Release Support and QoL Polish

With the Full Release, we are marking the game as both Feature and Content Complete. The game is essentially done. That said, if any new bugs are discovered after Full Release, we will fix them ASAP and push out a patch.

Moreover, we will continue to polish the game with small QoL changes and features based on further feedback. While we don't plan to introduce any big features, these will be small things that will make the game's experience a little bit more pleasant.