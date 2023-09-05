Our top community room picks for Summer '23!

Looks like my summer vacation is over... 🌅

Wait, it's september already? Where DOES the time go? As some of the more dedicated players (and builders of course!) may have noticed, we unfortunately missed out on our August edition of the monthly community room picks due to a well-deserved holiday break. That's why this month, we would like to make it up to you all with an XL-sized Summer Edition of our monthly picks!

But before we get into the very best creations of the past few months, we would once again like to direct your attention to the free Portal Escape Chamber DLC, which is releasing in two days! We are incredibly proud of this brand-new room, which was officially approved by Valve and we can't wait for all of you to play it. If you haven't done so already, it would help us immensely if you could add the free Portal DLC to your Steam wishlist by going to the dedicated store page via the button below! ✨

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2000170/Escape_Simulator_Portal_Escape_Chamber

Now, let's get right into things as we reveal some of our very favourite community rooms that were published this Summer. There were a LOT of incredible rooms to pick from, so we hope you're ready!

Such a peaceful garden... 🍃

We're kicking off this Summer Edition of the monthly picks with Chronicles of the Forgotten Wisdom - Ch. III by GG3L, which takes place in a beautiful garden filled with secrets! But not all is as it may seem, as this garden is filled with optical illusions and enigmas for you to decipher. Be sure to check this one out!

Are you up for a challenge? 🧠

Looking for some deceivingly tricky puzzles that will have you racking your brain? Then you can always rely on room builder Wollo to scratch that itch! This definitely goes for his latest room Neon, which has you solve a series of mind-bending puzzles in what seems to be some sort of hyper-futuristic dataspace. A big departure from Wollo's last room Joe's Garage, which deserves an honorable mention for telling a truly gripping and emotional story. Fun fact: Wollo also helped us out with the puzzles for the hard mode version of the Versus Room!

This labyrinth is a-maze-ing!

Still in need for another sequence of intricately designed puzzles? Then be sure to check out The Crystal Labyrinth by Leo as well! In this titular labyrinth, you will need to collect multiple crystals by solving a series of puzzle rooms, with each one being slightly more devious than the last one. Puzzles galore! 🧩

All bets are off! 🎲

Time for a completely different type of setting now, because Burgle Battle at the Canary by Crusty White Dog takes place at a grand casino! You're not just here to gamble though, because you have entered The Canary with a much bigger prize on your mind: The prestigious Canary Diamond! Chances are, you won't win this prize through fair play alone. 😉

Have you been studying well? 📖

Leave it up to MelonVerse to create a truly magical room with some excellent visuals! During the Potions Class Semester Test you will need to prove that you can brew up tonics and potions like no other wizard could before. What's especially interesting about MelonVerse's latest creation, is that it has randomized puzzles! This means you can technically replay this room in 362880 unique ways. No cheating your way through this semester test!

A worthy tribute to a classic pirate game! 🏴‍☠️

At Pine Studio, we absolutely love ourselves a good old Point & Click Adventure game. So when it comes to this genre, you simply HAVE to pay respect to the Monkey Island series. That was exactly what room builder CuberToy set out to do while creating The Barbery Coast! This room is chock-full of references to this classic series and it perfectly represents the visual style of The Curse of Monkey Island in a 3D environment. We love to see it! 🏴‍☠️

An enchanting garden! 🦋

If you've ever played one of Robin's rooms before, you will know that the voice acting and room design are undoubtedly going to be absolutely stellar. The Glass Garden is a visually stunning room taking place in a magical garden, in which you will need to undergo four trials relating to the four elements. It goes without saying that if you enjoy great room design and intricate puzzles, that you should definitely check this one out!

Ready to enter the Aperture Science Laboratories? 👨‍🔬

And that's it for this very special edition of our monthly picks! We hope these seven excellent rooms are enough to keep you busy until the free Portal Escape Chamber DLC launches next Thursday (September 7th!). As always, we hope you'll enjoy these rooms much as we did! If you would like to talk to some of the amazing builders from our community, then sure to join us on our official Discord or come talk to us on our subreddit. We hope to see you there!

