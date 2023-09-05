Ring of Prosperity and some Hotfixes! September 5th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12113858 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftanians! I come to you with another update with some small fixes!

I also updated the Ring of Prosperity

Ring of Prosperity - Doubles item drops! Now gives 1 extra chance to roll a boss unique when worn (opening the dungeon boss caskets, example Sky Watcher's Casket)

FIXES:

Not really a fix but Parry switched to level 42

Fixed Rift Materia Enhancer actually not applying anything... sorry about this! Now it should work!

Fixed Archer not having Quick Shot and Arrow to the Wound!

Fixed the Archery moves to not cause the character to move once arrow is fired, fixed all animations for archery!

Removed Element Absorbtion from Cradallian Monk/Guard, Palein priest/guard, and Pikarian priest/guard!

Removed Demon General Boon hitting 2x with his Scythe (Old Scythe formula)

Added a 5% Crit Chance to bosses (5% chance to crit you)

Currently looking into fixing:

Once you obtain One-Eyed Jack, you can switch him out obviously at the Recruitment Guild...

At the moment if you remove him from your party (putting him in the guild) between the area you obtain him, and before you get to FrostEdge and enter it's Recruitment Guild for the first time, he will be gone until you make it to FrostEdge Recruitment Guild... looking to fix this next update!