 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rift Walker update for 5 September 2023

Ring of Prosperity and some Hotfixes! September 5th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12113858 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftanians! I come to you with another update with some small fixes!

I also updated the Ring of Prosperity

Ring of Prosperity - Doubles item drops! Now gives 1 extra chance to roll a boss unique when worn (opening the dungeon boss caskets, example Sky Watcher's Casket)

FIXES:

  • Not really a fix but Parry switched to level 42

  • Fixed Rift Materia Enhancer actually not applying anything... sorry about this! Now it should work!

  • Fixed Archer not having Quick Shot and Arrow to the Wound!

  • Fixed the Archery moves to not cause the character to move once arrow is fired, fixed all animations for archery!

  • Removed Element Absorbtion from Cradallian Monk/Guard, Palein priest/guard, and Pikarian priest/guard!

  • Removed Demon General Boon hitting 2x with his Scythe (Old Scythe formula)

  • Added a 5% Crit Chance to bosses (5% chance to crit you)

Currently looking into fixing:

Once you obtain One-Eyed Jack, you can switch him out obviously at the Recruitment Guild...

At the moment if you remove him from your party (putting him in the guild) between the area you obtain him, and before you get to FrostEdge and enter it's Recruitment Guild for the first time, he will be gone until you make it to FrostEdge Recruitment Guild... looking to fix this next update!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2332541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link