Game has been remade.
Existing save files may cause errors.
If errors occur, it is recommended to delete the game and download it again.
Additionally, due to insufficient development funds, there will be no further updates for this game except for critical bug fixes in the near future.
Endless Railway update for 5 September 2023
Game Update
