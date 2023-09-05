Welcome to patch 1.4

There are a bunch of new cards included, as well as bug fixes and errr fixing of some grammatical errors, and a massive chuck of balancing too.

New Cards:

Rawcus Neighbourhood, Bean protection Racket, Beazecyclopaedia, JimmyMacawoo(new misfit), Discount Dowty, Stoic Loaf.

A new "Weakness" has been introduced, and if people like this idea i will be happy to make more cards of this genre

Vulpeculus monster drain

Sun Bacon

The weakness mechanic will reduce the monsters damage this turn by a certain percentage.

Balances:

The followings cards have been nerfed as they were a little too strong(But don't worry they are still strong)

Nuclear Defence - Adds one more toxic scrap to the deck

Aghast - Deals more town damage And summons less beans and ready camps.

Judgement Call - Summons a few less beans.

The following cards have been buffed:

Shoujo Rainbow Alliance - Costs less mana to cast

Elite Camp - Costs less mana to cast

Beaze Ranger Recruit - Summons one more Ranger at level one.

The healing tile option that heals for 100% and removes 5 max hp has been nerfed to only 70% and a loss of 10 max hp.

Bug Fixes:

STM Monsters in Chaos mode, will now drop loot like other monsters on that level.

Shop refreshes now update the UI, this was a bug that was originally confusing.

Abombeanation rolls more..... it doesn't make the card any stronger, but ya know .....

There are also little markers explosion markers to indicate the damage done.

It always goes without saying, any more improvements that you can recommend, I am always happy to hear them.